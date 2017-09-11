App
Sep 11, 2017 01:19 PM IST

Vikram Thermo India: Outcome of board meeting

With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 11TH September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted:
Approval of Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.

