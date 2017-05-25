Vikram Thermo India: Outcome of board meeting

App
May 25, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With regard to captioned subject, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 25th May, 2017 which was concluded at 12:30 p.m., has considered and approved the audited financial results for the Quarter as well as Year ended on 31st March, 2017. The said financial results were accompanied by the Audit report given by the statutory auditor of the company, Declaration of unmodified opinion and Statement of Assets and Liabilities. The board of Directors have recommended dividend on equity shares @ 16.5% on Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting Rs. 1.65/- per share, on paid up Equity Capital of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.Source : BSE

