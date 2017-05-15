May 15, 2017 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vikram Thermo India's board meeting on May 25, 2017
With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th May, 2017 to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 as required under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE