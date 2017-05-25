May 25, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vikram Thermo India recommends dividend
Vikram Thermo India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, have recommended dividend on equity shares at 16.5 percent on Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting Rs. 1.65/- per share, on paid up Equity Capital of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.
