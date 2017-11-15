Vikas WSP: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on November 14, 2017 at B-86/87, RIICO, Udyog Vihar, Industrial Area, Sriganganagar-335002 has approved the followings resolution1.Considered and approved the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 and year to date financial results for the period ended September 30, 2017.2.Approved the options to grant the Employees of the Company, which will be convertible into equity shares of the Company under Employees Stock Option Plan 2017.The aforesaid Board Meeting Commenced at 02.00 P.M. and Concluded at 07.00 P.M. This is for your information and records.Source : BSE