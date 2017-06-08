Vikas WSP: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 08, 2017 at B-86/87, RIICO, UDYOG VIHAR, INDUSTRIAL AREA, SRI GANGA NAGAR, RAJASTHAN-335002 has considered, approved and taken on record, inter alia for allotment of 5,70,00,000 of Rs. 1 each at premium of Rs. 9/- per equity shares (i.e. Rs. 10 including premium) aggregate amounting to Rs. 57,00,00,000(rupees fifty Seven crores only) on preferential basis to the Promoter and qualified investorSource : BSE