Jun 08, 2017 10:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vikas WSP: Outcome of board meeting
This is inform you that the outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 08, 2017.
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 08, 2017 at B-86/87, RIICO, UDYOG VIHAR, INDUSTRIAL AREA, SRI GANGA NAGAR, RAJASTHAN-335002 has considered, approved and taken on record, inter alia for allotment of 5,70,00,000 of Rs. 1 each at premium of Rs. 9/- per equity shares (i.e. Rs. 10 including premium) aggregate amounting to Rs. 57,00,00,000(rupees fifty Seven crores only) on preferential basis to the Promoter and qualified investorSource : BSE