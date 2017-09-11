Sep 11, 2017 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vikas WSP's AGM on September 30, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation of the SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that 29th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 30th Day Of September, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at Railway Road, Siwani, Haryana 127046.
Source : BSE
