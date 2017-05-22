Vikas WSP ntimation of board meeting to be held on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the May 30, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company at B-86/87, RIICO, Udyog Vihar, Sri Ganga Nagar, Rajasthan-335002 to consider, approve and taken on record, interalia, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE