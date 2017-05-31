Vikas Granaries: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of the Adjourned Board Meeting duly Held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Wednesday, 31st May, 2017 from 05:00 P.M. to 8.30 P.M. at Sri Ganganagar has considered, approved and taken on record, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE