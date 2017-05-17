App
May 17, 2017 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vikas Ecotech's board meeting on May 29, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at 11:00 am at its registered office at Vikas Apartments, 34/1, East Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi-110026 interalia, to consider the audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and year ended on 31st March, 2017 and to recommend final dividend, if any. Further, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading (Code), the 'Trading Window' for trading in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from May 13, 2017 to 31st May, 2017 (both days inclusive). Accordingly the 'Trading Window' will be opened on 1st June, 2017.Source : BSE

