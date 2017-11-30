Vijaya Bank to consider fund raising

The bank has placed an agenda item for the ensuing Board Meeting to be held on 03.12.2017 to discuss the revised capital raising plan under Basel III for the FY 2017-18

At 12:08 hrs Vijaya Bank was quoting at Rs 71.00, down Rs 0.10, or 0.14 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 97.40 and 52-week low Rs 43.65 on 09 May, 2017 and 02 December, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 27.1 percent below its 52-week high and 62.66 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 7,880.07 crore. Source : BSE