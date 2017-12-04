Vijaya Bank - Outcome of board meeting

Board has accorded its approval for raising Rs.1300 crores by way of additional tier 1 bonds under Basel III for the FY 2017-18

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 97.40 and 52-week low Rs 43.65 on 09 May, 2017 and 02 December, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 27.16 percent below its 52-week high and 62.54 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 7,874.52 crore. Source : BSE