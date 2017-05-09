May 09, 2017 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vijaya Bank recommended dividend
Vijaya Bank has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 09, 2017 have recommended dividend of Rs. 1.5 Per share (Face value of Rs. 10 share) i.e. at 15 percent for the Financial Year 2016-17.
