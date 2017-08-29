Vijay Textiles: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, 28th August, 2017, commenced at 12.30 P.M. and concluded at 2.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company duly considered and approved the following:1 Un- Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and three months 30th June, 2017 along with Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.This is for your kind information.Source : BSE