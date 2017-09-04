Vijay Solvex: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. 2nd September, 2017 has inter-alia considered and approved the following business apart from the other businesses:-1.Approved the Audited Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company for thefinancial year ended March 31, 2017.2.Approve the Notice of AGM, Director's Report, Management Discussion and AnalysisReport and Corporate Governance Report.3.Fixed date, time and venue of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company.4.Approved the appointment of Mr. Arun Jain, Company Secretary in practice asScrutinizer at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.5.Fixed Book Closure date for the purpose of ensuing Annual General Meeting i.e.from 25th September, 2017 to 28th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).6.Fixed Cut-off date for e-voting at ensuing Annual General Meeting i.e. 22ndSeptember, 2017.Contd...as enclosedSource : BSE