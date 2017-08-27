Vijay Solvex's board meeting on September 2, 2017

Next meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 2nd September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Bhagwati Sadan, Swami Dayanand Marg, Alwar–301001 (Rajasthan) to transact the following businesses apart from the other businesses:-1. To Approve the Audited Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company for thefinancial year ended March 31, 2017.2. To Approve the notice of AGM, Director's Report, Management Discussion andAnalysis Report and Corporate Governance Report.3. To Approve the appointment of Mr. Arun Jain, Company Secretary in practice asScrutinizer for conducting remote e-voting at the ensuing Annual GeneralMeeting.4. To fix date, time and venue of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company.5. To fix Book Closure date for the purpose of ensuing Annual General Meeting.6. To fix Cut-off date for e-voting at ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE