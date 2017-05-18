May 18, 2017 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vijay Shanthi Builders' board meeting on May 30, 2017
We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 4.00 p.m.
We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 4.00 p.m. to transact the following: 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2017. 2.To declare dividend, if any.Source : BSE