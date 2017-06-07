Vijay Shanthi: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors in the Meeting held on 02nd June 2017 have;1.Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2017.2.Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer – Ms. R. K. Swathi Lakshmi Rao.3.Resignation of Director –Mrs. Revathi Ramakrishna.In this regard, we enclose the following:a)Audited Financials results for the year ended 31st March 2017.b)Limited Review Report from M/s. Vinodh Kothari & Co., Chartered Accountants, Chennai, Statutory Auditors on the audited financial results.We kindly request you to take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.Source : BSE