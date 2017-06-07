App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 06, 2017 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vijay Shanthi: Outcome of board meeting

This is inform you that the board of directors in the Meeting held on 02nd June 2017.

Vijay Shanthi: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors in the Meeting held on 02nd June 2017 have;

1.Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2017.
2.Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer – Ms. R. K. Swathi Lakshmi Rao.
3.Resignation of Director –Mrs. Revathi Ramakrishna.

In this regard, we enclose the following:

a)Audited Financials results for the year ended 31st March 2017.
b)Limited Review Report from M/s. Vinodh Kothari & Co., Chartered Accountants, Chennai, Statutory Auditors on the audited financial results.

We kindly request you to take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.