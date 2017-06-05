Jun 05, 2017 10:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vijay Shanthi: Outcome of board meeting
This is inform you that the Board of Directors in the Meeting held on 02nd June 2017.
The Board of Directors in the Meeting held on 02nd June 2017 have;
1.Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2017.
2.Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer – Ms. R. K. Swathi Lakshmi Rao.
3.Resignation of Director –Mrs. Revathi Ramakrishna.
In this regard, we enclose the following:
a)Audited Financials results for the year ended 31st March 2017.
b)Limited Review Report from M/s. Vinodh Kothari & Co., Chartered Accountants, Chennai, Statutory Auditors on the audited financial results.
We kindly request you to take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.
Source : BSE
