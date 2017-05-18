App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 18, 2017 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vijay Shanthi Builders to consider dividend

Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Vijay Shanthi Builders to consider dividend
Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, to transact the following:

1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.

2. To declare dividend, if any.

Further, the trading window in respect of the Company’s securities shall remain closed for all the Directors/Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company from the opening of the trading hours on May 22, 2017 till the close of the trading hours of June 01, 2017 as per the code of internal procedure and Conduct of Prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company read with Regulation 8 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.