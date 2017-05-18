Vijay Shanthi Builders to consider dividend

Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, to transact the following:1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.2. To declare dividend, if any.Further, the trading window in respect of the Company’s securities shall remain closed for all the Directors/Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company from the opening of the trading hours on May 22, 2017 till the close of the trading hours of June 01, 2017 as per the code of internal procedure and Conduct of Prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company read with Regulation 8 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE