VIDLI Restaurants - Outcome of board meeting

Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2017.

VIDLI Restaurants is in the Hotels sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 40.96 crore.

The company management includes Ramnath Pradeep - Chairman, Vidhi V Kamat - Managing Director, Arun Jain - Director, Kurian Chandy - Additional Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 539659.

Its Registered office is at Office No. 704, 7th Floor, Jai Antariksh,,Makwana Road, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400059.

Their Registrars are Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.cSource : BSE