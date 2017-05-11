Vidli Restaurants to consider dividend

Vidli Restaurants Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider and decide the following business matters:1. Approval of the Financial Results for the half year and period ended on March 31, 2017 and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017;2. Recommendation of dividend, if any for the year ended March 31, 2017;3. Date, time and place to convene 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company, fix record/book closure date(s) for same and other related matters.Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report trading by the Employees and other Connected Persons of the Company, the Trading Window for trading in Company's equity shares for Promoters, Directors, Designated Employees of the Company, Connected Persons and Insiders shall remain closed from May 11, 2017 to May 29, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE