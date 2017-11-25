App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 24, 2017 11:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 1.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 1.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company, wherein the following business was inter-alia transacted:

1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017, along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the half year ended as on that date as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

2. Considered and taken on record the Limited Review Report for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.

3. Declared second interim dividend for the financial year 2017-18 at Rs. 0.20/- (Rupees Twenty Paisa) i.e. @ 20% per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- each.

Kindly take the same on your record and oblige.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.