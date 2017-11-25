Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients: Outcome of board meeting

In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 1.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company, wherein the following business was inter-alia transacted:1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017, along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the half year ended as on that date as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.2. Considered and taken on record the Limited Review Report for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.3. Declared second interim dividend for the financial year 2017-18 at Rs. 0.20/- (Rupees Twenty Paisa) i.e. @ 20% per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- each.Kindly take the same on your record and oblige.Source : BSE