Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients: Outcome of board meeting

In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today i.e. on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 11.30 a.m., the time scheduled for meeting and concluded at 01.15 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at E/27, Commerce Centre, 78, Tardeo Road, Mumbai - 400034, wherein the following business was inter-alia transacted:1.Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.2.Considered and taken on record the Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017.Kindly take the same on your record and oblige.Source : BSE