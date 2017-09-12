Vidhi Spec's board meeting held on September 25, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 6.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia transact the following business:1.To consider and declare first interim dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2017-18, if any and to fix the record date for the same.2.To consider any other business with the permission of Chair.Further, as per the 'Code of Conduct' formed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window will be closed from Monday, September 11, 2017 to Wednesday, September 27, 2017 (both days inclusive) for Directors, Officers, Designated Employees, Insiders (as defined in the code), and their dependents and family members.Please take the same on your record.Source : BSE