App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 10:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vidhi Spec's board meeting held on September 25, 2017

We wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 6.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company.

Vidhi Spec's board meeting held on September 25, 2017
In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 6.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia transact the following business:

1.To consider and declare first interim dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2017-18, if any and to fix the record date for the same.

2.To consider any other business with the permission of Chair.

Further, as per the 'Code of Conduct' formed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window will be closed from Monday, September 11, 2017 to Wednesday, September 27, 2017 (both days inclusive) for Directors, Officers, Designated Employees, Insiders (as defined in the code), and their dependents and family members.

Please take the same on your record.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.