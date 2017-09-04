App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vidhi Spec's board meeting held on September 11, 2017

We wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 11.30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company.

In terms of Reg. 29 of the SEBI LODR Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 11.30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia transact the following business:

1. To consider and approve, the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 as prescribed under Reg. 33 of the SEBI LODR Regulations as amended.

2. To consider the Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017.

3. To consider any other business with the permission of Chair.

Further, as per the 'Code of Conduct' formed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window will be closed from Monday, September 4, 2017 to Wednesday, September 13, 2017 (both days inclusive) for Directors, Officers, Designated Employees, Insiders (as defined in the code), and their dependents and family members.Source : BSE

