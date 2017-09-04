Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients' AGM on September 25, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we hereby inform you that the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Members of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 3.30 p.m. at The Victoria Memorial School for Blind, Opp. Tardeo AC Market, 73, Tardeo Road, Mumbai – 400 034.The Notice of AGM along with the Directors Report, Auditors' Report and Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 has been sent to Members by permitted mode at the postal address or emailed to email address, registered with the R&TA/Depository Participant (DP) as the case may be.The Notice of AGM and Annual Report for Financial Year 2016-17 is also available on Company's website www.vidhifoodcolour.com Further also find herewith the Notice of 24th Annual General Meeting.You are requested to take the above on your record.Source : BSE