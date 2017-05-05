Victoria Mills: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 05, 2017 has – 1) Approved Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Auditors Report thereon for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2017; 2) Approved Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2017; 3) Recommended Dividend @ 50 % (Rs.50/- per equity share) on 98560 equity shares of the face value of Rs.100/- each for the financial year 2016-17 at the ensuing Annual General Meeting & 4) Appointed Ms. Gargi Mashruwala as an Additional Director of the Company. The Board Meeting was commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 02.00 p.m.Source : BSE