App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 05, 2017 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Victoria Mills: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 05, 2017 has approved Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Auditors Report thereon for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2017.

Victoria Mills: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 05, 2017 has – 1) Approved Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Auditors Report thereon for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2017; 2) Approved Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2017; 3) Recommended Dividend @ 50 % (Rs.50/- per equity share) on 98560 equity shares of the face value of Rs.100/- each for the financial year 2016-17 at the ensuing Annual General Meeting & 4) Appointed Ms. Gargi Mashruwala as an Additional Director of the Company. The Board Meeting was commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 02.00 p.m.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.