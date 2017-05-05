May 05, 2017 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Victoria Mills recommends dividend
Victoria Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 05, 2017, has recommended Dividend at 50 percent (Rs. 50/- per equity share) on 98560 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 100/- each for the financial year 2016-17 at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
