App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Viceroy Hotels: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Regulations), 2015 ;Ref:Scrip ID:BSE:523796; NSE: VICEROY.The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 26.08.2017 commenced at 04.00 P.M. and concluded at 6.30 P.M.have inter-alia transacted the following items1.Approved the notice for calling the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on

Viceroy Hotels: Outcome of board meeting
Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Regulations), 2015 ;Ref:Scrip ID:BSE:523796; NSE: VICEROY.The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 26.08.2017 commenced at 04.00 P.M. and concluded at 6.30 P.M.have inter-alia transacted the following items1.Approved the notice for calling the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 28° September, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at Hotel Marriott Convention Centre, and also approved the e-voting schedule and all other related matters 2.Approved the Directors Report for the financial year 2016-17 and all other annexures 3.Fixed the dates for the closure of register of members from Friday, 22nd September, 2017 to Thursday, 28th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).4.Appointed Ms. Chandra Babu Naidu & Co., Chartered Accountants as the statutory auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (Five)years subject to the approval of Members meeting at the ensuing Annual General meetingSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.