Viceroy Hotels: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Regulations), 2015 ;Ref:Scrip ID:BSE:523796; NSE: VICEROY.The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 26.08.2017 commenced at 04.00 P.M. and concluded at 6.30 P.M.have inter-alia transacted the following items1.Approved the notice for calling the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 28° September, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at Hotel Marriott Convention Centre, and also approved the e-voting schedule and all other related matters 2.Approved the Directors Report for the financial year 2016-17 and all other annexures 3.Fixed the dates for the closure of register of members from Friday, 22nd September, 2017 to Thursday, 28th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).4.Appointed Ms. Chandra Babu Naidu & Co., Chartered Accountants as the statutory auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (Five)years subject to the approval of Members meeting at the ensuing Annual General meetingSource : BSE