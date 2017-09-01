App
Announcements
Aug 31, 2017 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vibrant Global's board meeting held on September 02, 2017

We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Vibrant Global Capital Limited will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2017.

We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Vibrant Global Capital Limited will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2017, inter alia, to consider following agenda Items:

1) Re-appointment of Mr. Vinod Garg, as Managing Director of the Company for another term of 5 (Five) Years.
2) Re-appointment of Mr. Anand Khetan as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for another term of 5 (Five) Years.
3) Notice of 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be convened on Friday, September 29, 2017.
4) Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from Monday, September 25, 2017 to Friday, September 29, 2017 (Both days inclusive).
5) Directors Report of the Company for FY 2016-17.
6) Recommendation to appoint M/s. Agrawal & Kedia, as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the period of 5 (Years), in place of existing Statutory Auditors, M/s. Gupta Sarda & Bagdia, in compliance with the mandatory rotation of Auditors, as per Companies Act, 2013, subject to approval of Shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting.
7) Any other Agenda Items with the permission of Chair.

tags #Announcements

