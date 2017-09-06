Vibrant Global's board meeting held on September 11, 2017

We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Vibrant Global Capital Limited will be held on Monday, September 11, 2017, inter alia, to consider following agenda Items:1) Proposal of Migration of the Company from SME Platform to main Board of BSE Limited and allied matter thereto.2) Any other Agenda Items with the permission of Chair.Thanking You,Jalpesh DarjiCompany Secretary and Compliance OfficerSource : BSE