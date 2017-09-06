App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 06, 2017 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vibrant Global's board meeting held on September 11, 2017

We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Vibrant Global Capital Limited will be held on Monday, September 11, 2017.

Vibrant Global's board meeting held on September 11, 2017
We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Vibrant Global Capital Limited will be held on Monday, September 11, 2017, inter alia, to consider following agenda Items:

1) Proposal of Migration of the Company from SME Platform to main Board of BSE Limited and allied matter thereto.

2) Any other Agenda Items with the permission of Chair.

Thanking You,

Jalpesh Darji
Company Secretary and Compliance OfficerSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.