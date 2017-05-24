May 24, 2017 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Viaan Industries: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Director of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday 24th May, 2017 have approved an acquisition in London, United Kingdon. The Board of Directors have further authorised Mr. Ripu Sudan Kundra , Managing Director of the Company and/or Mr. Darshit Shah Executive Director of the Company to take all necessary steps to complete the Acquisition.Source : BSE