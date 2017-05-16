App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 16, 2017 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Viaan Industries' board meeting on May 24, 2017

The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 24th May, 2017 to transact the following business: 1)To consider and take on record, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and F.Y. ended 31st March, 2017 (12 months).

The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 24th May, 2017 to transact the following business: 1)To consider and take on record, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and F.Y. ended 31st March, 2017 (12 months). 2)To take note of Resignation of Ms. Shumaila Sernobat, Company Secretary of the Company. 3)Any other business with the permission of Chairman. The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the directors, officers, and designated employees of the Company covered under the said Code from 17th May, 2017 to 26th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

