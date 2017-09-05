App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 11:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Viaan Ind's AGM held on September 28, 2017

This is to inform you that the Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 11.00 a.m.

Viaan Ind's AGM held on September 28, 2017
This is to inform you that the Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Thursday 28th September, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Sri Guru Nanak Sachkhand Darbar, Dharam Sheel Community Hall, Block No.5/6, Room No.1, Mulund Colony, Opp. Youth Circle, Mulund (West), Mumbai – 400082. We are enclosing herewith Notice of Annual Report for the financial year 2016-17.

As per Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013, Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended by the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015 and regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Company is pleased to provide members facility to exercise their right to vote on resolutions proposed to be considered at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) by electronic means. The instructions for e-voting are mentioned in the Notice attached.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.