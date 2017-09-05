Viaan Ind's AGM held on September 28, 2017

This is to inform you that the Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Thursday 28th September, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Sri Guru Nanak Sachkhand Darbar, Dharam Sheel Community Hall, Block No.5/6, Room No.1, Mulund Colony, Opp. Youth Circle, Mulund (West), Mumbai – 400082. We are enclosing herewith Notice of Annual Report for the financial year 2016-17.As per Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013, Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended by the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015 and regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Company is pleased to provide members facility to exercise their right to vote on resolutions proposed to be considered at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) by electronic means. The instructions for e-voting are mentioned in the Notice attached.Source : BSE