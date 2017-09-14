App
Sep 14, 2017 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Veto Switchgears: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. on September 14th, 2017 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) in respect of Veto Switchgears and Cables Limited for the Quarter ended June 30th, 2017.

In view of the above please find enclosed herewith a copy of the following for quarter ended June 30th, 2017:

1. Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone)
2. Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors on the Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone).

Source : BSE
