May 30, 2017 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Veto Switch: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors was held on Tuesday, the May 30th 2017 at its corporate office commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:45 P.M.
1.Adopted and approved Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/ Financial Year ended on 31st March 2017 after taking into record Compliance Certificate signed by the CEO and CFO of the company.
2.Recommended Final Dividend of Re. 1.00 per share having face value of Rs. 10/- per share (i.e. 10 % of F.V.) subject to approval of shareholders at General Meeting for the Financial Year ending 31st March 2017.
3.Discussed the Financial upto March 31st, 2017 of wholly owned Subsidiaries Veto Overseas Private F.Z.E and Veto Electricals Private Limited.
4.Appointment of M/s. K. M. Tulsian & Associates (Firm Registration No. 111075W) as a Statutory Auditor of the Company.
5.Approval of Notice Postal Ballot for the purpose of Alteration of Memorandum of Association.Source : BSE

