May 02, 2017 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Veto Switchgears and Cables' board meeting on May 6, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the First Board Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18 will be held on Saturday, the May 6th ,2017 at 11:00 A.M.

Notice is hereby given that the First Board Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18 will be held on Saturday, the May 6th ,2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 230 Sindhi Colony Raja Park, Jaipur-302004, to consider and transact the following business: 1.Appointment of Dr. Kanwarjeet Singh, as Independent Director 2.Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the company. 3.Alteration of Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association as per the Companies Act, 2013. 4.Further issue of Share Capital through preferential issue. 5.To convene extraordinary general meeting and approve the Notice thereof. 6.The Company may also review other business activities. Further, as per Code of Conduct for trading by Insiders, under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company will be closed from 1st May, 2017 till 8th May, 2017 (Both days inclusive) .Source : BSE

