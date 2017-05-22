Veto Switch's board to consider dinal dividend

Veto Switchgears and Cables Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017.Further, as per Code of Conduct for trading by Insiders, under SEBl (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company will be closed from May 22, 2017 till June 01, 2017 (Both days inclusive) i.e. after forty eight hours of the meeting.Source : BSE