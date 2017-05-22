App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2017 10:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Veto Switch's board to consider dinal dividend

Veto Switchgears and Cables has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017.

Veto Switch's board to consider dinal dividend
Veto Switchgears and Cables Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017.

Further, as per Code of Conduct for trading by Insiders, under SEBl (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company will be closed from May 22, 2017 till June 01, 2017 (Both days inclusive) i.e. after forty eight hours of the meeting.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.