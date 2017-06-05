Jun 05, 2017 10:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com Vesuvius India: Outcome of AGM This is to inform you that the Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on May 12, 2017. Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on May 12, 2017Source : BSE tags #Announcements Related news Business Asian Hotel (W): Outcome of board meeting Jun 05, 2017 10:37 PM Business Coral India Fin: Outcome of board meeting Jun 05, 2017 10:36 PM Business Navin Fluorine AGM on June 29, 2017 Jun 05, 2017 10:35 PM Business Navin Fluorine AGM on June 29, 2017 Jun 05, 2017 10:35 PM Business Pentokey Organy: Outcome of board meeting Jun 05, 2017 10:34 PM Business Vesuvius India: Outcome of AGM Jun 05, 2017 10:33 PM Business Lypsa Gems EGM on June 28, 2017 Jun 05, 2017 10:33 PM Business Vijay Shanthi: Outcome of board meeting Jun 05, 2017 10:32 PM Business HUL AGM on June 30, 2017 Jun 05, 2017 10:31 PM