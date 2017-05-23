May 23, 2017 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vesuvius India's board meeting on June 12, 2017
Board meeting scheduled to be held on Monday June 12, 2017 to consider the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended on March 31, 2017. The results will be IND-AS compliant and this is the first time implementation of IND-AS.
