Vertical Industries' board meeting on December 11, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is adjourned to Monday, December 11, 2017 to consider the Unaudited results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017 for want of quorum.
Dear Sir,
Sub : Adjournment of Board Meeting
Ref : Scrip Code : 515099
With reference to the above mentioned we would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is adjourned to Monday, 11th December, 2017 to consider the Unaudited results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2017 for want of quorum.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
For Vertical Industries Limited
P Janardhan Reddy
Chairman
Source : BSE
