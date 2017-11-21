App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 21, 2017 10:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vertical Industries' board meeting on December 11, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is adjourned to Monday, December 11, 2017 to consider the Unaudited results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017 for want of quorum.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Dear Sir,

Sub : Adjournment of Board Meeting
Ref : Scrip Code : 515099

With reference to the above mentioned we would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is adjourned to Monday, 11th December, 2017 to consider the Unaudited results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2017 for want of quorum.


This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,
For Vertical Industries Limited



P Janardhan Reddy
Chairman
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.