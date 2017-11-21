Vertical Industries' board meeting on December 11, 2017

Dear Sir,Sub : Adjournment of Board MeetingRef : Scrip Code : 515099With reference to the above mentioned we would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is adjourned to Monday, 11th December, 2017 to consider the Unaudited results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2017 for want of quorum.This is for your information and records.Thanking you,For Vertical Industries LimitedP Janardhan ReddyChairmanSource : BSE