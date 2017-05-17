May 17, 2017 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vertical Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017
With reference to the above cited, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May, 30th 2017 at 12:30 PM at the Registered Office of the Company at # F-201, Krishna Kamala Residency, Besides Satyasai Nigamagamam, Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad – 500073, to Consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the year and quarter ended March 31, 2017Source : BSE