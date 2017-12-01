App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Veronica Production's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14th December, 2017 to transact the following business:
1) To discuss & approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended and half year ended 30th September, 2017
2) The Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Comp

 
 
Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14th December, 2017 to transact the following business:
1) To discuss & approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended and half year ended 30th September, 2017
2) The Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the directors, officers, and designated employee of the company covered under the said Code from 04th December, 2017 to 18th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of unaudited financial result for the quarter ended and half year ended 30th September, 2017.
3) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.
Source : BSE
