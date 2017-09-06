Veronica Production's board meeting on September 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14th September, 2017 to transact the following business:1) To discuss & approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June,20172) The Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the directors, officers, and designated employee of the company covered under the said Code from 07th September, 2017 to 15th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.3) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE