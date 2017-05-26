Veritas: Outcome of board meeting

Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 - Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.The Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, i.e. on 25th May, 2017 has transacted the following items of business:1.Standalone financial results and Auditors' Reports for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.2.Consolidated financial results and Auditors' Reports for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.3.Appointment of Ms. Kamala Aithal as an Additional Independent Director with effect from 25th May, 2017.4.Resignation of Mr. Rajarangamani Gopalan, Independent Director with effect from 25th May, 20175.The Board has declared dividend at the rate of 5 (five) paise per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 1/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2017 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE