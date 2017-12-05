Veritas' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to regulation 29 read with regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 to consider, inter-alia, the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.Further, pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and Company's internal Code for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain close for all Directors/Officers and Designated Employees of the Company till 48 hours after the public announcement of standalone un-audited financial results as considered by the Board at the said meeting.Source : BSE