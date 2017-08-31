Aug 31, 2017 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Veritas' AGM on September 22, 2017
This is to inform that the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company which will be held on Friday, 22nd September, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at 20 Downtown Hall, 2nd Floor, Eros Theatre Building, Churchgate, Mumbai – 400 020.
Source : BSE
