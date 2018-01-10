Venus Remedies - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today inter alia considered and approved as follow:1. Approved and declared the Closing of QIP issue on.10th January 20182. Determined and approved the Issue price Rs103.6484 per Equity Shares rounded off to Rs.103.65 and the number of shares allocated to eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers under QIP.3. Approved and adopted Placement Document dated 10th January 2018 for QIP.Source : BSE