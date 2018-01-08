App
Jan 08, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Venus Remedies - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today inter alia considered and approved opening of QIP issue on 9th January 2018.

 
 
This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today inter alia considered and approved as follow:

1. Opening of QIP issue on 9th January 2018
2. Approval of draft Preliminary Placement Document dated 8th January 2018 for QIP.
3. Taken note of Floor price as calculated by ICDR guidelines.

We further wish to inform you that 'Relevant Date' for this purpose in terms of Regulations 81(c)(i) of SEBI ICDR Regulations, is 8th January, 2018and accordingly Floor Price for QIP issue, based on pricing formula as per Regulation 85(1) of ICDR Regulations is 103.64 per equity shares.Source : BSE
